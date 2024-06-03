Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

This flop of Aishwarya Rai was rejected by Priyanka Chopra, didn't earn even Rs 10 crore, director took 12 years to...

Delhi traffic advisory issued ahead of Lok Sabha elections result, check routes to avoid on June 4

Meet man who won medals for India in bodybuilding, cracked UPSC in 1st attempt, resigned as IRS after 10 years due to...

India batter Kedar Jadhav announces retirement from all forms of cricket

Four coaches of Taj Express catch fire in Delhi, watch video here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This flop of Aishwarya Rai was rejected by Priyanka Chopra, didn't earn even Rs 10 crore, director took 12 years to...

Meet man who won medals for India in bodybuilding, cracked UPSC in 1st attempt, resigned as IRS after 10 years due to...

Chang’e-6 Breakthrough: China’s 2nd Successful Far Side Lunar Expedition

Easy exercises to build muscle at home

AI imagines Salman, Ranbir, Sara, Orry, Aamir, Amitabh, Dharmendra at Sholay premiere

7 animals that can live without oxygen

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key seats Exit Poll predictions

Exit Polls: Sensex, NIFTY Bank & NIFTY Rises After Lok Sabha Exit Polls Predictions I Stock Market

Gautam Gambhir Breaks Silence On Replacing Rahul Dravid As Team India's Head Coach After T20 WC 2024

Jammu & Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces And Militants In Pulwama district

This flop of Aishwarya Rai was rejected by Priyanka Chopra, didn't earn even Rs 10 crore, director took 12 years to...

Annu Kapoor reveals why he did Hamare Baarah, reacts strongly to those demanding ban on film: 'If they bring a gun...'

'The Kashmir Files, The Kerala Story made good dividends because...': Subhash Ghai shares why films fail at box office

HomeDelhi ncr

Delhi ncr

Delhi traffic advisory issued ahead of Lok Sabha elections result, check routes to avoid on June 4

The counting of votes will take place at seven locations in the city.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Jun 03, 2024, 06:09 PM IST

Delhi traffic advisory issued ahead of Lok Sabha elections result, check routes to avoid on June 4
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Delhi Police has issued an advisory regarding the traffic arrangements which are being made in the national capital on Tuesday in view of counting of votes of general elections, officials said. The 2024 general elections were held in seven phases between April 19 to June 1. Counting of votes will be taken up on June 4.

The counting of votes will take place at seven locations in the city. In northeast Delhi, it will take place at ITI Nand Nagri. The movement of traffic on the stretch from Gagan Cinema T-Point to Nand Nagri Flyover on Wazirabad road (Mangal Pandey Road) will be restricted from 5 am onwards, the advisory said.

The traffic will be diverted from the Bhopura border, Tahirpur T-point, Gagan cinema T-Point. Wazirabad Road (Mangal Pandey Road) will be closed for general traffic from 5 am onwards, it said. The counting in east Delhi will take place at Commonwealth game village, Akshardham.

Similarly, there will be some traffic restrictions in the area from 5 am onwards. In order to ensure smooth traffic management in the area and for an uninterrupted journey, the commuters are advised to plan their journey in advance and to take alternate routes, the advisory said. The commuters coming from Sarai Kale Khan/MGM side towards NH-24 will go towards Akshardham flyover and reach Pusta Road/ITO/Vikas Marg to reach their destinations, it said.

The commuters coming from ITO/Pusta Road side will come upto Akshardham Flyover in front of Akshardham Temple and come on NH-24 to reach their destinations towards Delhi, it stated. The commuters are requested to cooperate by avoiding/bypassing these roads, if possible, and make maximum use of public transport to ensure a safe journey. People who are going towards ISBT/railway stations/airports are advised to carefully plan their travel with sufficient time at hand, the advisory added.

READ | Four coaches of Taj Express catch fire in Delhi, watch video here

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man who won medals for India in bodybuilding, cracked UPSC in 1st attempt, resigned as IRS after 10 years due to...

Amethi Lok Sabha Election 2024 Exit Poll LIVE: Smriti Irani vs KL Sharma, who will win?

Sanjeeda Shaikh recalls shocking incident when a woman groped her: 'She just touched my breast, ladkiyaan bhi koi...'

Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Exit Poll Live: NDA projected to win 69 seats, INDIA bloc to get 8

Toll tax hike: NHAI increases charges from Monday, to be rised by...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key seats Exit Poll predictions

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key battles in Hindi heartland

7 big names in Lok Sabha Elections 2024

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement