IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam 2021: Admit cards to be out soon on ibps.in- Check steps to download

IBPS Clerk Admit Card 2021: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will be releasing the admit cards for the IBPS Clerk prelims exam 2021 soon on its official website soon. Candidates who have registered for the exam will be able to download the admit cards from ibps.in.

Admit cards will only be released for the candidates who have successfully registered for the prelims examinations for the recruitment of clerks in IBPS. Candidates are advised to keep a close check on the official website of IBPS for the admit card link to get activated.

The Preliminary and Main examination for the Common Recruitment Process for the selection of personnel for Clerical cadre Posts in the Participating Banks is scheduled to be conducted on December 2021 and January 2021, respectively. The exams will be conducted in online mode, as per IBPS.

IBPS Clerk Admit Cards 2021: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of IBPS, ibps.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘IBPS Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2021’.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter your registration number, date of birth, and captcha and click on Submit.

Step 5: Your IBPS Clerk admit card 2021 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the same for future reference.

IBPS is conducting the preliminary examination to fill 7858 vacancies in the organization. Candidates who appear for the exam will be selected on the basis of their scores in the prelims, mains and interview conducted by IBPS. The link to download the admit cards will be activated soon.