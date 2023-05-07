Search icon
Meet IAS officer Ritika Jindal, CBSE topper, faced personal problems, cracked UPSC exam at 22, link with 'Kala Paani'

Ritika Jindal wanted to become an IAS since childhood and she started preparation for UPSC exam during her college days.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 07, 2023, 02:43 PM IST

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination is considered by many as the toughest examinations in India and lakhs of IAS aspirants appear for UPSC exam each year with an aim to crack UPSC exam and become IAS officer. In this article, we will talk about IAS officer Ritika Jindal, a resident of Moga in Punjab, who faced many difficulties but succeeded in cracking UPSC exam and secure AIR 88.

IAS officer Ritika Jindal completed her schooling from Moga, Punjab. IAS officer Ritika Jindal was CBSE Class 12 topper in North India.  Ritika Jindal completed her graduation from Sri Ram College of Commerce in Delhi. She came third in the entire college with 95 per cent marks.

Ritika Jindal wanted to become an IAS since childhood and she started preparation for UPSC exam during her college days. After graduation, Ritika Jindal appeared for the UPSC exam she managed to clear all three stages in the first attempt, but Ritika Jindal trailed by a few points in the final list. She, however, did not lose hope and decided to appear in the UPSC exam again.

Ritika Jindal cracked UPSC exam in her second attempt in2018 and secured 88th rank. Ritika Jindal was 22 years old at the time.

It was not easy for Ritika Jindal to become an IAS as her father was diagnosed with oral cancer when she was preparing for the UPSC exam. Things got worse when Ritika’s father was diagnosed with lung cancer after few months. Ritika Jindal faced a lot of difficulties but continued to prepare for the UPSC exam.

"I come from a small city with very limited infrastructure and resources. Every time my father was unwell, we had to take him to Ludhiana for treatment and I had to go to the hospital with him,” she once said in an interview.

Few days ago, Himachal Pradesh government transferred 16 IAS officers and when Ritika Jindal was asked whether she was willing to get posted in Chamba’s Pangi, she agreed to go there. It is to be noted that Pangi is a fairly remote location. IAS officer Ritika Jindal is now serving as the Resident Commissioner in Pangi.

Pangi was once known as Himachal Pradesh's 'Kaala Paani' due to its treacherous roads and inaccessible villages.

