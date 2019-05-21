Gujarat Board SSC Class X exam results 2019 declared today at 8 AM on GSEB.org

GSEB Class X Results 2019 will be published by GSEB (Gujarat State Education Board ) on Tuesday. Nearly 7.5 lakh students are waiting for the results to be published and they will finally get it today morning at 8 AM.

This year, the exam was held between March 7 to March 19 and after two months and two days, the students will get to know their fate. The marksheets wil be available from respective centres once students check their results online. There may be temporary glitch in the websites due to high traffic of users but there is no need to panic. You can go to Google Play and also download app to access the results.

About Gujarat Secondary Education Board (GSEB):

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education board is a government board, which is responsible for quality education system in all over Gujarat state. The major duties of the GSEB include academics, research and development and conducting exams. Gujarat board was established on May 01, 1960.

The main academic task of the board is to prepare syllabus for secondary schools and also the recommendation of text-books. GSEB also performs the responsibilities of recognising new schools, performance evaluation of schools and inspections of various schools associated with the Board.

Here are the steps to check GSEB SSC Class 10 Result 2019

1).Click on the website links gseb.org or examresults.net/gujarat

2) Click on SSC Results 2019.

3) Enter your Roll Number and click on submit button.

4) Check your GSEB SSC Class 10 Result 2019

5) Students can download the Gujarat GBSE Board Class 10 Result 2019 by clicking ‘Save’ and take a printout for future reference.

The students can take the printout of the results after downloading it. For the official purpose, like higher education, the student will have procure the official mark sheets distributed by the concerned authorities.