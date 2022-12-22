Search icon
UPSC CSE 2022 interview schedule OUT at upsc.gov.in: How to check, exam details

UPSC CSE 2022 interview schedule has been released at upsc.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 22, 2022, 04:20 PM IST

UPSC CSE 2022 interview schedule| Photo: PTI

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has published the interview schedule for the Civil Services Examination 2022 on the official website. Eligible and interested candidates who have applied to appear for UPSC CSE 2022 can download the interview schedule from the official website-- upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC CSE interview round will be held from January 30, 2023 to March 10, 2023.  The interview will be held in two shifts: morning shift at 9.00 AM and 1.00 PM. A total of 1026 candidates have been shortlisted for the interview round.

“The e-Summon Letters of Personality Tests (Interviews) of these 1026 candidates will be made available shortly, which may be downloaded from the Commission’s Website www.upsc.gov.in & www.upsconline.in,” the Commission in an official notification said. 

No request for change in the date and time of the Personality Test (Interview) intimated to the candidates will ordinarily be entertained.

“The PT schedule of 1026 candidates, indicating their Roll Number, Date and Session of interview from 30.01.2023 to 10.03.2023, is given below. Reporting Time for Forenoon Session is 0900 Hours and for Afternoon Session is 1300 Hours. The PT schedule for the remaining candidates will be uploaded in February-2023,” reads the official statement.

UPSC Civil Services 2022 Interview Schedule: How to download 

  • Visit the official website of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) at upsc.gov.in
  • On the homepage. look for the link that reads, "Interview Schedule: Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2022”
  • A new PDF document will appear on the screen
  • Your UPSC CSE 2022 interview schedule will appear on the screen
  • Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.
ICAI CA Result 2022: CA Inter, Final result likely to be declared in January at icai.org, check details
