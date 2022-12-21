UPSC aspirants hold protest demanding extra attempt, age relaxation

UPSC CSE 2023 aspirants demand extra attempt | Photo: Twitter

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) aspirants are holding a protest demanding to increase in the number of attempts for UPSC CSE as the Covid pandemic has hampered their preparations. Many candidates who were unable to appear for the last two years due to the pandemic are also asking for age relaxation.

The aspirants have also filed a petition in the supreme court for an additional attempt at the exam. Earlier in March, the Supreme Court asked the Centre to consider the representation of some aspirants who were unable to take the UPSC civil services main examination due to COVID-19.

To the petition, centre replied that an extra attempt is not possible.

The Union Public Service Comission (UPSC) conducts the Civil Services Exam (CSE) every year to hire competent candidates for the IAS, IFS, and IPS posts. The UPSC CSE exam is devided into three phases-- preliminary, mains and personal interview.

Meanwhile, aspirants protesting in Delhi were beaten by police and were dragged away from their demonstration on Tuesday.