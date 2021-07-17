DU Admission 2021: Delhi University registrations for UG courses to begin from THIS date -Details here

Delhi University (DU) to begin the registration process for its undergraduate courses for the academic session 2021-22 on August 2, DU Acting Vice-Chancellor professor PC Joshi announced on Saturday. DU admission will take place through cut-offs based on merit, like in previous years. DU's first cut-off is expected to announce between September 7 and 10.

The registration for postgraduate students is likely to begin on July 26 while undergraduate admissions will begin from August 2.

In view of the COVID-19 situation, DU may not conduct trials for ECA and Sports quota admissions. “Admissions under these supernumerary seats will be done based on the Merit/Participation certificates of the applicants. Only for this year, the applicants will be allowed to upload certificates of the preceding four years (1st May 2017 – 30th April 2021),” the university said as quoted by NDTV.

DU was supposed to start registrations tentatively on July 15, which got postponed to the end of July. In an interview with The Indian Express, Chairperson, Admissions, Rajeev Gupta said that even as the university wanted to start registration by July end, other considerations were making it difficult.

“We are trying to start registrations from the last week of July, but unless we get dates from the NTA (National Testing Agency) it will be slightly difficult. The NTA has announced the NEET dates, so hopefully, we will soon get to know the dates for DUET (DU Entrance Test) too,” he had said. The NTA conducts entrance exams for UG and PG admissions for DU.