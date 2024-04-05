Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

KKR captain Shreyas Iyer invests big in healthtech startup, Rs 100000000 raised from…

Lok Sabha polls: Rahul Gandhi declares assets worth over Rs 20 crore

Meet brother-sister duo who left high-paying jobs, one runs Rs 84700 crore business, other is…

Meet woman who cracked UPSC twice, became IPS officer, then IAS with AIR...

CUET UG 2024: Application portal ends today; check steps to apply, direct link here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

KKR captain Shreyas Iyer invests big in healthtech startup, Rs 100000000 raised from…

Lok Sabha polls: Rahul Gandhi declares assets worth over Rs 20 crore

Another Jolt To Congress! Gourav Vallabh Joins BJP, Hours After Quitting Congress | LS Polls 2024

8 shelved movies of Salman Khan

Tips from IAS officer Tina Dabi to crack UPSC prelims 2024

10 benefits of drinking amla juice on empty stomach

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Sanya Malhotra raises temperature in Thailand, shares sizzling photos in bikini

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Another Jolt To Congress! Gourav Vallabh Joins BJP, Hours After Quitting Congress | LS Polls 2024

BJP MP Hema Malini Reacts To Randeep Surjewala's 'Lick' Comment: 'They Target Me Because...'

Shocking! Paramilitary Jawan Dies After Shooting Himself At A Metro Station In Delhi | Delhi Metro

Watch: Ajith overturns speeding car in death-defying stunt without body double during VidaaMuyarchi shoot, fans shocked

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Kill teaser: 'Merciless' Lakshya is on brutal killing spree in train, netizens shocked by abundant violence

HomeEducation

Education

CUET UG 2024: Application portal ends today; check steps to apply, direct link here

Candidates can register for the entrance examination until April 5 (9:50 pm) at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/, the official website for CUET UG 2024 applications, according to the revised schedule.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Apr 05, 2024, 06:11 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

CUET UG 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially declared tomorrow, April 5, as the last date for online submission of applications for the Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate courses (CUET UG 2024). The registration link will be active until 9:50 pm on April 5, after which NTA will deactivate it. Candidates can register for the entrance examination until April 5 (9:50 pm) at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/, the official website for CUET UG 2024 applications, according to the revised schedule.

The original deadline for CUET-(UG) 2024 was March 26, which was later extended to March 31. Now, it has been extended by an additional 5 days.

The UGC chief announced on March 17 that the schedule for the CUET-UG 2024 entrance exam will remain unchanged despite the Lok Sabha elections. The exam is slated to take place between May 15 and May 31, 2024, as previously announced. The date sheet for CUET UG 2024 will be published after the completion of the registration process, according to the UGC Chairman.

NTA has added Fashion Studies and Tourism to CUET UG 2024 as per UGC and CBSE directives, aligning with NEP recommendations. Candidates can add these subjects during the correction period, with possible additional fees. The entrance test tentatively runs from May 15 to May 31, 2024, with results expected by June 30, 2024.

CUET UG 2024 Registration: How to apply for the exam

  • Open the CUET UG 2024 application form link.
  • Open the new candidate registration page.
  • Register and get your login details.
  • Log in and fill out the application form.
  • Upload the required documents, and make payment of the application fee.
  • Submit your form and download the confirmation page.
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man, one of India's richest doctors, who runs Rs 35926 crore company, his net worth is...

Meet world's youngest billionaire, worth over Rs 9100 crore, she is a..

Meet man, once 6th richest in world, then fell into Rs 40000 crore debt, sold his wife’s jewellery for…

Responsible AI: Exploring the intersection of fairness, responsibility and privacy

Watch: Taapsee Pannu-Mathias Boe's wedding video leaked; bride wears red, dances and kisses groom on stage

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Sanya Malhotra raises temperature in Thailand, shares sizzling photos in bikini

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement