CUET UG 2024: Application portal ends today; check steps to apply, direct link here

CUET UG 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially declared tomorrow, April 5, as the last date for online submission of applications for the Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate courses (CUET UG 2024). The registration link will be active until 9:50 pm on April 5, after which NTA will deactivate it. Candidates can register for the entrance examination until April 5 (9:50 pm) at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/, the official website for CUET UG 2024 applications, according to the revised schedule.

The original deadline for CUET-(UG) 2024 was March 26, which was later extended to March 31. Now, it has been extended by an additional 5 days.

The UGC chief announced on March 17 that the schedule for the CUET-UG 2024 entrance exam will remain unchanged despite the Lok Sabha elections. The exam is slated to take place between May 15 and May 31, 2024, as previously announced. The date sheet for CUET UG 2024 will be published after the completion of the registration process, according to the UGC Chairman.

NTA has added Fashion Studies and Tourism to CUET UG 2024 as per UGC and CBSE directives, aligning with NEP recommendations. Candidates can add these subjects during the correction period, with possible additional fees. The entrance test tentatively runs from May 15 to May 31, 2024, with results expected by June 30, 2024.

CUET UG 2024 Registration: How to apply for the exam