CUET PG 2024 admit card released for March 22 exam, check how to download

The National Test Agency (NTA) has released admit cards for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for the Post Graduate 2024 examination scheduled to be held on March 22. Candidates appearing for the exam can download their admit card by visiting the official website at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in.

Here’s how to download the CUET PG 2024 admit card

Go to the official website, pgcuet.samarth.ac.in. Select the CUET PG 2024 admit card download tab. A new window will open, fill in your application number, date of birth and other details and then log in. Your CUET PG 2024 will appear on the screen. Download the admit card and keep a hard copy with you for future reference.

With respect to the examination, candidates are also advised to frequently check the website for any latest updates.

Moreover, admit cards for the candidates whose exams will be taking place after March 22 will also be released subsequently.

