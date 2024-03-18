CUET PG 2024 admit card released for March 22 exam, check how to download

Education
The National Test Agency (NTA) has released admit cards for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for the Post Graduate 2024 examination scheduled to be held on March 22. Candidates appearing for the exam can download their admit card by visiting the official website at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in.
Here’s how to download the CUET PG 2024 admit card
With respect to the examination, candidates are also advised to frequently check the website for any latest updates.
Moreover, admit cards for the candidates whose exams will be taking place after March 22 will also be released subsequently.
