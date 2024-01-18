CTET 2024 Admit Card: CBSE to release hall ticket tomorrow at ctet.nic.in; check details

Candidates must report to the examination center at 7:30 am for Paper 2 and at 12 pm for Paper 1, which is 120 minutes before the exam starts. T

The admit cards for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) January 2024 are set to be released tomorrow by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Applicants can download their hall tickets from the official website, ctet.nic.in.

The CTET January 2024 exam is scheduled for January 21, 2024. Paper 2 will take place from 9:30 am to 12 pm, while Paper 1 is scheduled from 2 pm to 4:30 pm.

To download the admit cards, follow these steps:

Visit the official website ctet.nic.in.

Click on the admit card link provided.

Enter your credentials, including application number and date of birth.

View and download the hall ticket.

Candidates must report to the examination center at 7:30 am for Paper 2 and at 12 pm for Paper 1, which is 120 minutes before the exam starts. Those arriving after 9:30 am for Paper 2 and after 2 pm for Paper 1 will not be permitted to appear in the exam.

Paper 1 is for candidates aspiring to be teachers for classes 1 to 5, while Paper 2 is for those applying for classes 6 to 8. Candidates intending to teach at both levels must appear for both papers. The main question paper will be bilingual (Hindi/English).

The CTET qualifying certificate is valid for a lifetime for all categories, and there is no limit on the number of attempts. Even those who have qualified CTET can appear again to improve their scores.