CBSE Exam 2021 datesheet for class 10, 12 latest updates: Know timetable release date and time

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' had recently announced that the exam schedule for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2021 will be announced by Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on February 2. With just one day to go, lakhs of students are eagerly awaiting the release of the datehseet/timetable for Class 10 and Class 12 Board Exams 2021.

Pokhriyal had on December 31 announced that the CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Board Exams will be held from May 4 to June 10, 2021. The results will be announced on July 15, 2021.

As soon as the CBSE releases the class 12 datehseet 2021 on Tuesday (February 2), the students appearing for the Board exams will be able to check and download the datesheet from the CBSE official websites - cbse.nic.in and cbseacademic.nic.in.

Follow these steps for checking and downloading the Class 12 Board exams datesheet:

-Students are required to go to the official website of the CBSE: cbse.gov.in

-Students then need to click on the new website link

-After the webpage loads, students can click on the link for the CBSE Class 12 datesheet under the latest updates section

-Students can select their class and download the PDF of the CBSE class 12 datesheet

After the CBSE releases the datesheet for class 12 Board exams, the central board will also release the admit cards soon.

The CBSE had earlier reduced the syllabus for class 12 Board exams after considering the concerns of the students in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and national lockdown.