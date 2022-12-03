CBSE CTET 2022 correction window closes today: Check details on admit card, exam date and more here

CBSE CTET 2022 correction window will be closed today | Photo: PTI

Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2022 correction process will end today (December 3) at the official website-- ctet.nic.in. Candidates who have applied to appear for the CTET Exam can make corrections, if needed, from the official website. After the correction window is closed, CBSE will announce the CTET 2022 exam dates.

The correction window for CTET 2022 commenced on November 28. The CBSE CTET admit card is expected to be released by next week. As per the official notice, the CTET exam is likely to be held in January 2023 or the first week of February 2023. CBSE is expected to declare the CTET 2022 exam dates soon.

CTET 2022 correction window: How to edit