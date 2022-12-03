Search icon
CBSE CTET 2022 correction window closes today: Check details on admit card, exam date and more here

CBSE CTET 2022 correction process to end today.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 03, 2022, 09:55 PM IST

Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2022 correction process will end today (December 3) at the official website-- ctet.nic.in. Candidates who have applied to appear for the CTET Exam can make corrections, if needed, from the official website. After the correction window is closed, CBSE will announce the CTET 2022 exam dates. 

The correction window for CTET 2022 commenced on November 28. The CBSE CTET admit card is expected to be released by next week. As per the official notice, the CTET exam is likely to be held in January 2023 or the first week of February 2023. CBSE is expected to declare the CTET 2022 exam dates soon.

Read: CBSE Board Exam 2023: Exam date sheet for class 10, 12 expected THIS month cbse.gov.in, check latest update

CTET 2022 correction window: How to edit

  • Visit the official website - ctet.nic.in
  • On the homepage, click on the link provided to Apply for CTET Dec 22
  • Enter your details such as name, date of birth, etc.
  • Submit your edits and correct the application form
  • Pay the fees, if any, and submit the form
  • Download and take a printout for future reference.
