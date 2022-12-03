Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

CBSE Board Exam 2023: Exam date sheet for class 10, 12 expected THIS month cbse.gov.in, check latest update

CBSE board exam 2023 date sheet will be released on cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdes |Updated: Dec 03, 2022, 10:18 AM IST

CBSE Board Exam 2023: Exam date sheet for class 10, 12 expected THIS month cbse.gov.in, check latest update
File photo

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the exam schedule for CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2023 in December. However, the board has already announced that CBSE final exams will begin on February 15. As per past trends, CBSE will release the timetable 1.5-2 months ahead of the exam. 

As per the media report, the CBSE exam 2023 class 10th, and 12th date sheet is likely to release in December. Once released, the CBSE date sheet will be available on the official website cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.

CBSE usually release the date sheet for the CBSE board exam for class 10th, and 12th around 90 to 75 days before the exam begins. 

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023: Steps to download date sheet 

Step 1: Visit the official website - cbse.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Result link.
Step 3: Select your class
Step 4: Click on submit to download the date sheet/timetable

Also Read: Punjab Board Exam 2023: PSEB releases Class 10, 12 exam dates at pseb.ac.in, details here

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has already released the exam dates for Class 10 and Class 12. As per the schedule, ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 annual exams will begin on February 27 and February 13 respectively.

The ICSE Class 10 exams will be held between  February 27 and March 29, while the Class 12 exams will be held between February 13 and March 31.

CISCE has also stated that the ICSE, ISC result 2023 will be declared in May 2023.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Avatar The Way of Water, Cirkus, An Action Hero: Theatrical releases in December 2022
5 times Rakul Preet Singh proved that she's a style icon
Check out these 5 effective herbs to keep you safe during this cold season
Earth's sixth mass extinction event underway? Scientists predict how, when it will occur
Step inside Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's home Vastu with classy interiors, spacious living room and more
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 532 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 3
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.