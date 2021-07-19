CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021 result tomorrow? BIG update on date and time students must know

Lakhs of CBSE Class 10 students are waiting for the declaration of CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021 result. However, the Central Board of Secondary Education is not likely to announce the CBSE class 10 results on July 20. According to a report by India TV, the board has confirmed that results will not be released tomorrow. However, CBSE is yet to make any official announcement regarding the release of CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021 result.

Dr. Sanyam Bhardwaj, CBSE Controller of Examinations, in a conversation with India TV said that the board, in coordination with schools, still meticulously compiling the data so as to ensure fair and absolute results for the students.

"Contrary to speculations, the CBSE is not going to announce Class 10 results on July 20 (Tuesday). The board, along with schools, is working day and night to compile data, and release results that are fair, absolute and without any aberration for our students. As soon as the due process is complete, we will declare the results," he said to India TV.

CBSE Class 10 Board Result: How to check online

Over 21.5 lakh students across the country are waiting for the declaration of CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021 result. Once declared, students can check CBSE class 10 result 2021 online on its official portals - cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in.

Along with releasing the results online on cbseresults.nic.in, CBSE will also share the mark sheet of the students on Digilocker. The Digilocker app does not require the students to have CBSE Roll Number to access their result as they use their Aadhar Card number and the mobile number which was used for registering with CBSE to check their marksheet.

CBSE Class 10 Board Result Evaluation Criteria

While the class 20 marks will be given as per the usual practice for the practical marks, the 80 marks dedicated to theory will be divided into three sections - 10 marks for periodic/unit test, 30 marks for half-yearly/ mid-term exams, and 40 marks for pre-board exams.

It may be recalled that CBSE Class 10 Board Exam was cancelled this year due to COVID-19 pandemic.