Education

CBSE Class 10, 12 Exams 2024: CBSE admit cards for class 10, 12 board exams 2024 expected soon, latest update here

Once released, the CBSE admit card 2024 will be accessible through the board's official website, cbse.gov.in.

Sonali Sharma

Updated: Feb 04, 2024, 02:57 PM IST

CBSE Admit Card 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education is all set to release the CBSE Board Admit Card 2024 for classes 10, 12 in due course of time. CBSE is likely to release admit cards for CBSE board exams 2024 this week. Once released, the hall tickets for the CBSE Class 10, and 12 board examination will be available to candidates on the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

CBSE Class 10 board exam is scheduled to begin on February 15 and will conclude on March 13, 2024, and the Class 12 board examination will begin on February 15 and will end on April 2, 2024. Both CBSE Class 10 and 12 board exams will be held in single shifts- from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm on all days.

Admit cards for both regular and private applicants will be released by CBSE. The process for regular students is to pick up their admit cards from the schools post-release. Students must make sure their admit cards have the principal's signature on them. Unsigned cards are considered invalid and prevent students from entering the exam centres. Private candidates can download their CBSE Board Exam 2024 admit cards directly from the official board website.

CBSE Board Admit Card 2024: Steps to download

  • Visit the official site of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.
  • Click on Pariksha Sangam link 
  • A new page will open where schools will have to select the school's link.
  • Again click on pre exam activities link and a new page will open.
  • Click on CBSE Admit Card 2024 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

 

