CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021 dates: BIG announcement students must know

CBSE Class 10,12 Exam 2021: Responding to the growing demands for the cancellation of Board Exams 2021, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has confirmed that that the CBSE class 10, 12 board exams 2021 will be conducted as per the schedule, and it will start from May 4, 2021.

Students demand cancellation of CBSE Board Exam 2021

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, over one lakh students of classes 10 and 12 have signed petitions urging the government to either cancel board exams scheduled to be held in May or conduct them in online mode.

"The situation in India is getting worse day by day. When there were only a few cases in the country, they cancelled the remaining board exams and now when the cases are at a peak they are planning to open schools. We urge the education minister to look into this matter and cancel all examinations to be held this year as students are already under a lot of stress," a petition on Change.Org said.

Only a month is left for the commencement of the CBSE 10, 12 Board Exam 2021, and at this time, many teachers, students and parents are requesting the government to cancel the board exams due to the rapid rise in the Covid-19 cases. The hashtag "cancelboardexams2021" has been trending on Twitter for the past three days.

CBSE's announcement

However, CBSE and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), on April 8, issued a joint statement and assured that all necessary precautions will be taken for the safety of students during the exam.

A CBSE Official said, "With Covid guidelines in place, the exam centres across the country have been increased by 40-50 per cent to ensure social distancing among students during the exam. The board is taking ample measures to conduct board exams 2021 amid the Covid-19 pandemic," as reported by India.com.

Priyanka Gandhi slams CBSE

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday slammed the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for holding exams amid the COVID-19 spike in the country and said the exams should either be cancelled or rescheduled.

"It is downright irresponsible of boards like the CBSE to force students to sit for exams under the prevailing circumstances. Board exams should either be cancelled, rescheduled or arranged in a manner that does not require the physical presence of children at crowded exam centres," tweeted Gandhi.

"While corona is ravaging our country again, the added pressure of exams is bound to affect the mental health of children. Our education system needs to drastically alter its attitude and start reflecting sensitivity and compassion towards children rather than just talk about it at their conclaves and conferences," she added.

Every year, the CBSE Board exams used to begin from the month of February-March and the results were declared by the month of May. This year, the academic year started late due to the COVID-19 pandemic and classes were held online.