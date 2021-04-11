CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021 to be held ONLINE? Latest updates students need to know

Amid rising coronavirus COVID-19 cases in the country, several students, parents and teachers have urged the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to conduct the upcoming Class 10, 12 Board Examinations 2021 online. The clamour to hold CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021 grows at a time when demand for the cancellation of CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021 is growing louder with every passing day.

For its part, the CBSE has recently made it clear that CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021 will be held as per schedule in offline mode and students should not believe any fake news circulating on social media. It is to be noted that over 1 lakh CBSE Class 10, 12 students across the country have signed a petition on change.org urging the CBSE to cancel the upcoming Board exams due to rising coronavirus cases.

Several parents are also appealing to the CBSE to conduct Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021 in online mode. “The entire syllabus, including practicals were held online. Why boards are adamant on conducting the exams in paper and paper mode”, asked the guardian, while talking to the leading daily.

Teachers, however, believe it would not be easy to conduct CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams in online mode. “Instead of online examinations, it would be better to pass all the students without holding exams”, TOI quoted a biology teacher as saying.

In a related development, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday slammed the CBSE for going ahead with its plan to hold CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021 despite the second wave of COVID-19 in the country. The Congress leader had said, “It is downright irresponsible of boards like the CBSE to force students to sit for exams under the prevailing circumstances. Board exams should either be canceled, rescheduled or arranged in a manner that does not require the physical presence of children at crowded exam centers.”

The CBSE Board Exams 2021 are scheduled to start from May 4. Some students said that nations where COVID-19 cases are much lower than India have cancelled the exams but Central Board of Secondary Education is adamant on conducting CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021.