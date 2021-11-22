CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022: Term 1 exam final preparation tips for students

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is currently conducting Class 10 and 12 Board Examinations 2022 Term 1 exams. The CBSE Class 12 board exams 2021 for minor exams commenced from November 16 while that of Class 10 began on November 17. The term 1 exams for major subjects for Class 12 will begin from December 1 while for Class 10 students, the major subjects commenced from November 20.

CBSE is using multiple choice questions (MCQ) format for the assessment tests. Practice CBSE MCQs 2021 test papers are available from the official CBSE website for schools to prepare children for the Board Exam 2022 Term-1 exam according to the updated rules.

With students on the final step of their preparation for Term-1 exams, here is a checklist to help nail the CBSE MCQ assessment test.

Mental health is key for maintaining focus

Concentration is paramount. Students tend to have higher stress and fatigue during examinations. The unprecedented situation due to the COVID-19 pandemic has further added to the pressure on board exam students. In order to be super focused, students should try practicing meditation and concentration exercises before appearing for Term-1 exams.

Time management is of utmost importance

You can easily lose track of time while taking tests and might lose out on attempting questions which you are certain about. Take practice exams to get a good sense of the time you'll need to devote in each question. Plan how you can answer all of the questions without rushing. Keep track of time during practice papers and make improvements accordingly.

Selective studying can work wonders

You clearly need know which subjects you excel at and which ones you struggle with. Distribute your focus accordingly. Completing as many CBSE MCQs Objective Questions and Sample Papers as possible will give you more confidence in the actual test.