BTEUP Even Semester Result 2022 DECLARED at bteup.ac.in: Here's how to check

BTE UP Even Semester result 2022 has been declared at the official website-- bteup.ac.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 20, 2022, 06:15 PM IST

BTEUP Result 2022 | Photo: PTI

Board of Technical Education Uttar Pradesh, BTE UP Even semester result 2022 is likely to be out soon at the official website-- bteup.ac.in. The BTEUP Even semester 2022 was conducted from June 25 to July 18 across 398 examination centres. A total of 287935 candidates registered for the examination, out of which 275492 appeared for the exam. 

The total pass percentage of candidates stood at 66.05 per cent. Students can access their results by keying in their enrollment numbers. Priya Gupta topped the June 2022 annual exam with 87.24 per cent. Mohd. Kuresh secured the second position with a percentage of 86.10 per cent. Similarly, Vaishnavi Jaiswal topped the June 2022 semester exam with 91 per cent.

BTEUP Even Semester 2022: How to check

  • Visit the official website urise.up.gov.in
  • Click on the BTEUP result link
  • Key in your enrolment number and login
  • Your result will appear on your screen
  • Check and download for future purposes. 

