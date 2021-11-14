BSF Recruitment 2021: Applications invited for Grade C posts, class 10 pass can apply - Check Salary, Eligibility

The Border Security Force (BSF) has invited applications for the recruitment of Group C posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the position of constable and other posts within 45 days from the announcement on the official website - rectt.bsf.gov.in.

A total of 72 posts will be recruited through this process:

- Constable (sewerman) - 2 posts

- Constable (generator operator) - 24 posts

- Constable (generator mechanic) - 28 posts

- Constable (lineman) - 11 posts

- ASI - 1 post

- HC - 6 posts

Salary:

- Candidates selected for the Constable posts will get a salary between Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100 per month.

- Candidates selected for ASI will get a salary between Rs 29,200 to Rs 92,300

- Candidates selected for the position of HC will get a salary between Rs 25,500 to Rs 81,100

As per the notification, candidates who have passed class 10 from a recognised board can apply for the position of constable. They should also have an ITI certificate in the relevant trade.

The age limit for applying to the Grade C posts in BSF has been fixed between 18 - 25 years. However, those who belong to the reserved category will be given relaxation.

It is advised that all candidates check their eligibility issued in the notification on the official website of BSF.