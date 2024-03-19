Bihar Board Results 2024: BSEB class 12th results soon at secondary.biharboardonline.com, here’s how to check

These exams were conducted from February 1 to February 12. Answer keys for the exams were recently released.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is getting ready to reveal the results for Bihar Board Inter Class 12 exams on its official website. These exams were conducted from February 1 to February 12. Answer keys for the exams were recently released. Students who appeared for the exams can check their results on the Bihar School Examination Board’s official website at secondary.biharboardonline.com.

Based on past years, the Bihar Inter results usually come out in the second or third week of March. This year, students can anticipate the class 12 results by the third week of March.

How to Check BSEB Class 12 Result 2024:

1. Go to the official website of BSEB at secondary.biharboardonline.com.

2. Look for and click on the link titled, “BSEB Inter Result 2024” on the homepage.

3. A new window will open where you need to enter your roll number and roll code, then hit submit.

4. The Bihar 12th result 2024 will then appear on the screen.

5. Review and save a copy of the mark sheet on your device.

6. Remember to collect the original mark sheet from school authorities later on.

Once the Bihar Board class 12 result 2024 is announced, students who pass the inter exams can start their admission process for their desired courses at colleges and universities. Admission will be based on two factors: merit and whether the candidate took an entrance examination.