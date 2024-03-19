Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Reliance Jio plans at affordable price to stream IPL 2024: Unlimited 5G data, calls at just Rs...

'Kamar mai plastic kyun': Shilpa Shetty brutally trolled for wearing quirky cutout dress in viral videos

IPL 2024: Major setback for SRH as Virat Kohli's ex-teammate set to miss matches, check details

Meet IAS officer who started preparing for UPSC exam in class 7th, cracked it in second attempt, got AIR..

Bihar Board Results 2024: BSEB class 12th results soon at secondary.biharboardonline.com, here’s how to check

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Reliance Jio plans at affordable price to stream IPL 2024: Unlimited 5G data, calls at just Rs...

'Kamar mai plastic kyun': Shilpa Shetty brutally trolled for wearing quirky cutout dress in viral videos

IPL 2024: Major setback for SRH as Virat Kohli's ex-teammate set to miss matches, check details

Surprising facts about killer whale (Orcas)

IPL: Players with most POTM awards

9 deadliest snakes of the world

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Nishant Malkani, Isha Sharma, Gauri Pradhan, Rakesh Paul celebrate success of Pashminna as show concludes

Kriti Kharbanda kisses Pulkit Samrat in dreamy wedding pics, pens heartfelt note: ‘It’s only you’

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

EC Advances Counting Date For Arunachal, Sikkim Assembly Elections

Breaking News: YouTuber Elvish Yadav Arrested By Noida Police, To Be Presented In Court Today

WPL 2024 Final: RCB vs DC Fantasy XI I Players To Watch Out In Bangalore Vs Delhi Match | DC Vs RCB

Meet actress who rejected superhit films with SRK, Salman, Anil Kapoor, was divorced twice, career got ruined due to..

Meet superstar who once reached late for film shoot, was slapped by his co-star in public, he vowed...

India's biggest flop film, 60 VFX experts worked on it, not Ra.One, made for Rs 45 crore, earned just Rs..

HomeEducation

Education

Bihar Board Results 2024: BSEB class 12th results soon at secondary.biharboardonline.com, here’s how to check

These exams were conducted from February 1 to February 12. Answer keys for the exams were recently released.

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Mar 19, 2024, 11:42 AM IST | Edited by : Shivam Verma

article-main
Image source: ANI
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is getting ready to reveal the results for Bihar Board Inter Class 12 exams on its official website. These exams were conducted from February 1 to February 12. Answer keys for the exams were recently released. Students who appeared for the exams can check their results on the Bihar School Examination Board’s official website at secondary.biharboardonline.com.

Based on past years, the Bihar Inter results usually come out in the second or third week of March. This year, students can anticipate the class 12 results by the third week of March.

How to Check BSEB Class 12 Result 2024:

1. Go to the official website of BSEB at secondary.biharboardonline.com.
2. Look for and click on the link titled, “BSEB Inter Result 2024” on the homepage.
3. A new window will open where you need to enter your roll number and roll code, then hit submit.
4. The Bihar 12th result 2024 will then appear on the screen.
5. Review and save a copy of the mark sheet on your device.
6. Remember to collect the original mark sheet from school authorities later on.

Once the Bihar Board class 12 result 2024 is announced, students who pass the inter exams can start their admission process for their desired courses at colleges and universities. Admission will be based on two factors: merit and whether the candidate took an entrance examination.

The DNA App is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 for flagship Android phones unveiled, to be used by Realme, Redmi, Xiaomi...

Election Commission makes fresh electoral bonds data public

Ashwin seeks help from MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings ahead of IPL 2024, requests for…

FIR against former CM Bhupesh Baghel in Mahadev betting app case

Nidhi Bisht took inspiration from experience as lawyer in Delhi High Court for Netflix's Maamla Legal Hai | Exclusive

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Nishant Malkani, Isha Sharma, Gauri Pradhan, Rakesh Paul celebrate success of Pashminna as show concludes

Kriti Kharbanda kisses Pulkit Samrat in dreamy wedding pics, pens heartfelt note: ‘It’s only you’

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

From Dhoom 2 and War to Fighter, how Hrithik Roshan came to embody Bollywood’s Greek God

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement