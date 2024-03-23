Twitter
Bihar Board 12th Result 2024: BSEB Inter results to be announced today; check time, how to download

Candidates who appeared for the examination will be able to check their Class 12 results from the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Mar 23, 2024, 06:28 AM IST

The Bihar School Examination Board on Friday announced the date and time to declare the BSEB Class 12 results. As per the official notification of BSEB posted on X, the Bihar Board Inter Result 2024 will be declared today (March 23) at 1:30 PM. Candidates who appeared for the examination will be able to check their Class 12 results from the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

“The result of Intermediate Annual Examination, 2024 will be released by Shri Anand Kishore, Chairman, Bihar School Examination Committee on 23.03.2024 at 01:30 pm,” the official notification by BSEB read.

Here’s how to download the Bihar Board Inter Result 2024

  • Go to the official website of BSEB, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. 
  • Click on the Bihar Board 12th Result 2024 link available on the BSEB website's home page.
  • A new page will open where students need to fill out the required details.
  • Click on submit and your Bihar Inter result 2024 will be displayed on screen.
  • Check the result and then download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy with yourself for any future reference.

