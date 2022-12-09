AYUSH NEET UG Counseling 2022 seat allotment result released at aaccc.gov.in, check direct link

File Photo

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 2 seat allotment result has been released by the Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee, AACCC. The AYUSH NEET UG Counselling seat allotment result link is now active on the official website - www.aaccc.gov.in. Candidates would require their roll number and password to access the counselling result.

All the candidates who have been allotted seats in Round 2 of AYUSH NEET counselling 2022 will need to appear at their allotted colleges for the reporting process. The duration of Physical reporting is from 2 pm on December 8 to 5 pm on December 17.

The candidature will be of a provisional nature until document verification is completed.

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2022: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.aaccc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2022 seat allotment result link on the homepage

Step 3: A new login page would open

Step 4: Enter your roll number and password

READ | December 2022 School Holidays: How many days will schools remain shut this month? Know here

Step 5: Access the AYUSH counselling portal and check the result

Step 6: Save and download the result

Step 7: Take a printout of the same for future use.

It is important to note that the admission process is made by the allotted college through online mode only by generating the “Provisional Admission Letter” from the AACCC-UG portal.

All the admissions through the offline mode will be treated as null and void. Candidates should also ensure that their seat “Surrender/Withdrawal Letters” are generated online through the AACCC-UG portal by the allotted institutes.