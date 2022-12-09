December 2022 School Holidays: How many days will schools remain shut this month? Know here

File Photo

Every student finds it hard to get up on a chilly winter morning and go to school. Especially in December, with the holiday season upon us, school and college goers look forwards to the winter holidays.

This year, Christmas falls on Sunday, but, apart from this festival and the usual weekends, schools are set to remain closed during the winter vacation that lasts for a period of 10-15 days.

Saturdays in December 2022

1st Saturday - December 3, 2022

2nd Saturday - December 10, 2022

3rd Saturday - December 17, 2022

4th Saturday - December 24, 2022 (Christmas eve)

5th Saturday - December 31, 2022

Sundays in December 2022

1st Sunday - December 4, 2022

2nd Sunday - December 11, 2022

3rd Sunday - December 18, 2022

4th Sunday - December 25, 2022 (Christmas)

Apart from the weekend leaves, several schools and colleges will be giving a winter break to the students which lasts for close to 10 days, depending on the individual school board. This helps students not only plan their holiday itinerary but also keep a slot for the holiday homework.

These holidays can also help students take advantage by covering up their syllabus in all subjects with the board exams looming ahead.

The dates of entrance exams such as JEE Main and NEET too are likely to be announced soon.

As for the holidays, Christmas is one of the most important festivals of December. People from all over the world, on this day, come together to mark the birth of Jesus Christ. Every year at Christmas, families gather to celebrate and share a meal. Christmas does not just honour the birth of Jesus Christ but also helps spread love and benevolence among people of all faiths.