ATMA 2022 Result declared at atmaaims.com, steps, direct link to download scores

Candidates who appeared for the exams can check their results and download their ATMA scorecard from the official website - www.atmaaims.com.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 30, 2022, 08:30 AM IST

File Photo

AIMS Test for Management Admissions, ATMA 2022 Result was released yesterday on the official website - www.atmaaims.com. The ATMA 2022 Result was declared by the Association of Indian Management Schools, AIMS. Candidates who appeared for the exams can check their results and download their ATMA scorecard from the official website using their PID number and password. 

ATMA 2022 Result: Direct link to check scores

ATMA 2022 Result: Steps to download the scorecard

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.atmaaims.com

Step 2: Click on the 'ATMA 2022 Result' link on the homepage. 

Step 3: A new login page would now open.

Step 4: Enter your ATMA PID and password and the Captcha code. 

Step 5: Click on Submit.

Step 6: Your ATMA 2022 scorecard will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Download the scorecard and take a printout for future use.

For the unversed, ATMA 2022 exam was conducted on July 24 from 2 pm to 5 pm. Candidates who qualified for the AIMS Test for Management Admissions, ATMA will be able to get admission to the MBA or PGDM courses offered by participating B-Schools other than IIMs.

This includes colleges like SIES College of Management Studies, Navi Mumbai, Institute of Management Studies, IMS Ghaziabad, International School of Business & Media, ISBM Pune, Institute of Public Enterprise, IPE Hyderabad, New Delhi Institute of Management, NDIM New Delhi, Jaipuria Institute of Management, Lucknow. All these colleges accept the ATMA score in their admission process.

