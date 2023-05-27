Assam HS Result 2023: AHSEC Class 12 to be out TODAY; check direct link, steps to download marksheet here

Photo: File (Image for representation)

Tomorrow, May 27, the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will release the Class 12 results. On ahsec.assam.gov.in and resultsassam.nic.in, students who took the upper secondary (Assam HS 12th) exams will be able to view their exam results.

The Assam Class 12 examinations for this year were administered from February 20 to March 20. In order to view Assam Board 12th results 2023, students must input their roll number. Science had a pass rate of 92.19%, commerce at 87.27%, and the arts had an 83.48% pass rate last year. Over 4.2 lakh students' Assam HSLC 10th result 2023 was released on May 22.

How to check Assam HS result 2023 online?

-- Go to resultsassam.nic.in or ahsec.assam.gov.in to see the official AHSEC website.

-- Select the download link for the "Assam HS result 2023."

-- Fill out the area with the roll number.

-- The screen will show the Assam High School result for 2023.

-- Verify your eligibility and download the document for your records.

How to check Assam 12th result offline or via SMS?

-- Use the SMS app on your phone.

-- Enter ASSAM12<roll number>

-- Dial 56263 to send the SMS.

-- The cellphone number will receive the AHSEC 12th result in 2023.