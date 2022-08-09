Search icon
APSCHE AP ECET 2022 Results likely to release TOMORROW at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE is likely to declare the AP ECET 2022 Results tomorrow at www.cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 09, 2022, 11:20 AM IST

File Photo

The Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test, AP ECET 2022 Results are all set to be announced tomorrow - August 10, 2022. According to media reports, the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE is likely to declare the AP ECET 2022 Results tomorrow which students will be able to check on the official website - www.cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. 

APSCHE is yet to confirm the date and time of the AP ECET 2022 Results. Manabadi has also not given any confirmation as of now. It is important to note that the AP ECET 2022 Result will be declared for the exam held on July 22, 2022, in offline mode. 

AP ECET 2022 Results: Tentative date and time 

AP ECET 2022 Results Date: August 10, 2022

AP ECET 2022 Results Time: Not announced yet. 

AP ECET 2022 Results: The website to check scores is www.cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Students are advised to keep their hall tickets handy as they will be required to check the AP ECET 2022 Results. 

The AP ECET 2022 Exam was held for students so they get admissions into 2nd year Engineering, Pharmacy courses for Diploma holders of Engineering and Technology, and B Sc Mathematics. On behalf of APSCHE, the exam was held at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada. The exam was conducted in the morning session and afternoon sessions (9 am to 12 pm and 3 pm to 6 pm respectively).

