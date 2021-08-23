Anganwadi Recruitment 2021: Last date to apply today - Check eligibility and other details for 1,527 posts
The Women Development and Child Welfare Department (WCD) Karnataka is concluding the recruitment process for 1527 various Anganwadi posts today.
Anganwadi Recruitment 2021 Details:
The number of posts varies for different districts.
Haveri district: 93 posts
Dharwad: 91 posts
Raichur: 47 posts
Belagavi: 333 posts
Shivamogga: 147posts
Yadgir district: 37 posts
Bangalore Rural: 96 posts
Dakshina Kannada: 73 posts
Mysore: 166 posts
Kalaburagi: 331 posts
Bidar: 113 posts
Anganwadi Recruitment 2021 Eligibility criteria: Candidates must have cleared classes 4, 8 and 9/SSLC from any recognized board or educational institute.
Anganwadi Recruitment 2021 Payscale:
Anganwadi helper: Rs 4000/- per month
Anganwadi mini worker: Rs 6000/- per month
Anganwadi worker: Rs 8000/- per month
Anganwadi Recruitment 2021 Official Notification: anganwadirecruit.kar.nic.in