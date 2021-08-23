Anganwadi Recruitment 2021: Last date to apply today - Check eligibility and other details for 1,527 posts

The Women Development and Child Welfare Department (WCD) Karnataka is concluding the recruitment process for 1527 various Anganwadi posts today. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, anganwadirecruit.kar.nic.in. The last date to apply for the recruitment is today (August 23).

Anganwadi Recruitment 2021 Details:

The number of posts varies for different districts.

Haveri district: 93 posts

Dharwad: 91 posts

Raichur: 47 posts

Belagavi: 333 posts

Shivamogga: 147posts

Yadgir district: 37 posts

Bangalore Rural: 96 posts

Dakshina Kannada: 73 posts

Mysore: 166 posts

Kalaburagi: 331 posts

Bidar: 113 posts

Anganwadi Recruitment 2021 Eligibility criteria: Candidates must have cleared classes 4, 8 and 9/SSLC from any recognized board or educational institute.

Anganwadi Recruitment 2021 Payscale:

Anganwadi helper: Rs 4000/- per month

Anganwadi mini worker: Rs 6000/- per month

Anganwadi worker: Rs 8000/- per month

Anganwadi Recruitment 2021 Official Notification: anganwadirecruit.kar.nic.in