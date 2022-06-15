AAI Recruitment 2022: Apply for Junior Executive posts at www.aai.aero, check CTC, eligibility, application fees

File Photo

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has invited applications for the posts of Junior Executive. A total of 400 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. The application process for the same began today - June 15, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website - www.aai.aero.

The last date to register is July 14, 2022, and the tentative examination date will also be announced soon on the website.

AAI Recruitment 2022: Application fee

For SC/ST/Females - Rs 81

PWD and apprentices who have completed one year of apprenticeship training in AAI are exempted from paying any fees.

For all others - Rs 1000

AAI Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

The candidate should be a maximum of 27 years of age as of July 14, 2022.

The relaxation age limit for candidates is mentioned in the official notification.

The candidate should hold a degree from a recognised institution or from a top institution that is IIT, IIM, TISS, or XLRI.

The candidate should have scored 60% marks and should hold a BTech /BE/BSc (Engineering) degree.

The Cost to Company, CTC for the posts of Junior Executive will be around Rs 12 Lakh per annum approximately.

AAI Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.aai.aero

Step 2: Go to the 'Careers' section once the website opens.

Step 3: Click on the link for Direct Recruitment for the Post of Junior Executive

Step 4: Register yourself and read the terms and conditions carefully.

Step 5: Login/Sign up

Step 6: Fill in your details in the form accurately

Step 7: Press Submit

For any other queries regarding recruitment, candidates are advised to check the website www.aai.aero.