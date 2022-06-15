Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

AAI Recruitment 2022: Apply for Junior Executive posts at www.aai.aero, check CTC, eligibility, application fees

AAI Recruitment 2022: The last date to register is July 14, 2022, and the tentative examination date will also be announced soon on the website.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 15, 2022, 09:26 PM IST

AAI Recruitment 2022: Apply for Junior Executive posts at www.aai.aero, check CTC, eligibility, application fees
File Photo

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has invited applications for the posts of Junior Executive. A total of 400 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. The application process for the same began today - June 15, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website - www.aai.aero.

The last date to register is July 14, 2022, and the tentative examination date will also be announced soon on the website. 

AAI Recruitment 2022: Application fee 

For SC/ST/Females - Rs 81 
PWD and apprentices who have completed one year of apprenticeship training in AAI are exempted from paying any fees. 
For all others - Rs 1000

AAI Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria 

The candidate should be a maximum of 27 years of age as of July 14, 2022.

The relaxation age limit for candidates is mentioned in the official notification.

The candidate should hold a degree from a recognised institution or from a top institution that is IIT, IIM, TISS, or XLRI.

The candidate should have scored 60% marks and should hold a BTech /BE/BSc (Engineering) degree. 

The Cost to Company, CTC for the posts of Junior Executive will be around Rs 12 Lakh per annum approximately. 

AAI Recruitment 2022: Official notification link 

AAI Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply 

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.aai.aero 

Step 2: Go to the 'Careers' section once the website opens. 

Step 3: Click on the link for Direct Recruitment for the Post of Junior Executive

Step 4: Register yourself and read the terms and conditions carefully. 

Step 5: Login/Sign up 

Step 6: Fill in your details in the form accurately 

Step 7: Press Submit 

For any other queries regarding recruitment, candidates are advised to check the website www.aai.aero.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
In pics: A look at Ranveer Singh's bizarre outfits as actor rules headlines for his nude photoshoot
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 458 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 20
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.