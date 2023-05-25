Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2023 DECLARED HIGHLIGHTS: 91.25% pass in Maharashtra Board MSBSHSE class 12th result

Maharashtra SSC exams 2023 were conducted from March 2 to March 25. The exam was held in two shifts. HSC Exam was conducted between February 21 to March 21, 2023.

Maharashtra HSC, SSC Result 2023: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has declared the Maharashtra HSC result today (May 25, 2023). The Maharashtra HSC result pass percentage is 91.25 per cent this year, which comparatively lesser than last year's 94.22 per cent.

Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 is available at mahresult.nic.in or mahahsscboard.in.