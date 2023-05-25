Headlines

Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2023 DECLARED HIGHLIGHTS: 91.25% pass in Maharashtra Board MSBSHSE class 12th result

Maharashtra SSC exams 2023 were conducted from March 2 to March 25. The exam was held in two shifts. HSC Exam was conducted between February 21 to March 21, 2023.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 25, 2023, 03:33 PM IST

Maharashtra HSC, SSC Result 2023: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has declared the Maharashtra HSC result today (May 25, 2023). The Maharashtra HSC result pass percentage is 91.25 per cent this year, which comparatively lesser than last year's 94.22 per cent.

Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 is available at mahresult.nic.in or mahahsscboard.in. Maharashtra SSC exams 2023 were conducted from March 2 to March 25. The exam was held in two shifts. HSC Exam was conducted between February 21 to March 21, 2023.

 

LIVE BLOG

  • 25 May 2023, 02:07 PM

    Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2023 declared, link activated.

    Check mahresult.nic.in or hscresult.mkcl.org to view Maharashtra board class 12 result 2023. 

     

  • 25 May 2023, 01:26 PM

    Maharashtra HSC result 2023: Where to check 

    Maharashtra HSC result 2023 link will be activated after 2 pm on the official website - mahresult.nic.in or hscresult.mkcl.org.

  • 25 May 2023, 12:52 PM

    Maharashtra HSC result 2023: Stream-wise pass percentage

    • Science: 96.09 per cent 
    • Arts: 84.05 per cent 
    • Commerce: 90.42 per cent 
    • Business courses: 89.25 per cent
    • Overall: 91.25 per cent.
  • 25 May 2023, 12:37 PM

    Maharashtra HSC result 2023: How to check via SMS

    • SMS 'MHHSCSEAT NO./ MHSSCSEAT NO'
    • Send it to 57766
    • HSC result of the Maharashtra board is sent on the same number as SMS.
  • 25 May 2023, 12:27 PM

    Maharashtra Board HSC 2023 Results: pass percentage

    This year, in class 12th result a total of 2.97% drop in pass percentage. A total of 91.25 per cent of students have passed the Maharashtra HSC Exam this year. Maharashtra board will not release the topper's list this year.

    Read: Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 OUT: Total 91.25% pass percentage recorded in Maharashtra Board Class 12 exam

  • 25 May 2023, 12:22 PM

    Maharashtra HSC result 2023: Division-wise result

    Konkan - 96.01 per cent
    Pune - 93.34 per cent
    Kolhapur - 93.28 per cent
    Amravati - 92.75 per cent
    Nagpur - 90.35 per cent
    Latur - 90.37 per cent
    Mumbai - 88.13 per cent
    Nashik - 91.66 per cent
    Aurangabad - 91.85 per cent

  • 25 May 2023, 12:20 PM

    Maharashtra HSC result Pass percentage:

    The Maharashtra HSC result pass percentage is 91.25 per cent this year, which comparatively lesser than last year's 94.22 per cent.

     

  • 25 May 2023, 12:19 PM

    Maharashtra HSC, SSC Result 2023 DECLARED: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has declared the Maharashtra HSC result today (May 25, 2023). 

     

  • 25 May 2023, 12:03 PM

    Maharashtra Board Exams 2023: HSC Result to be announced soon, stay here for latest updates. 

     

  • 25 May 2023, 11:43 AM

    Maharashtra Board Exams 2023: Step-by-step guide to Download HSC Result Online 

    • Visit the official website – mahresult.nic.in.
    • Check the Maharashtra HSC result link.
    • Enter the login credentials such as roll number and mother name. 
    • Click on the ‘submit’ button.
    • Your Maharashtra board 12th result 2023 will appear on the screen.
    • Download and take a printout of the Maharashtra 12th marksheet 2023
  • 25 May 2023, 11:41 AM

    The Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2023 date is May 25 and the official website link to download the results and online marksheet will be activated on the offcial board website of MSBSHSE - mahresults.nic.in at 2 PM today.

  • 25 May 2023, 10:55 AM

    Maharashtra Board 12th Result 2023 Press Conference timings

    Maharashtra HSC Results 2023 will be announced through a press conference scheduled for 2:00 PM on May 25, 2023.

  • 25 May 2023, 10:37 AM

    MSBSHSE Maharashtra Class 12th result 2023: Documents required

    To check Maharashtra Board class 12th result, students are required to check these documents 

    • Maharashtra Board exam roll number or seat number
    • Mother's name
  • 25 May 2023, 10:16 AM

    Maharashtra HSC result 2023: official time

    The official time for the announcement of Maharashtra HSC result 2023 is 2 pm. 

     

  • 25 May 2023, 09:15 AM

    Maharashtra HSC result 2023: websites to check  

    • mahresult.nic.in
    • hscresult.mkcl.org
    • hsc.mahresults.org.in
  • 25 May 2023, 09:04 AM

    Maharashtra HSC Result 2023: Topper list

    MSHSEB is not likely to release the Maharashtra HSC class 12 result this year. However, the pass percentage and other important details will be shared. 

  • 25 May 2023, 08:27 AM

    Maharashtra HSC result 2023: exam dates

    This year, Maharashtra HSC, Class 12 board exams were conducted from February 21 to March 21, 2023. 

  • 25 May 2023, 08:23 AM

    Around 14 lakh candidates appeared for Maharashtra HSC board examination 2023.

  • 25 May 2023, 07:13 AM

    Maharashtra Board Exams 2023: Steps to Download HSC Result Online 

    • Visit the official website – mahresult.nic.in.
    • go to the Maharashtra HSC result link.
    • Enter the login credentials such as roll number and mother name. 
    • Click on the ‘submit’ button.
    • Your Maharashtra board 12th result 2023 will appear on the screen.
    • Download and take a printout of the Maharashtra 12th marksheet 2023 
