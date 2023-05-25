Search icon
Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 OUT: Total 91.25% pass percentage recorded in Maharashtra Board Class 12 exam

Maharashtra HSC Reult 2023 has been declared at the official website on Thursday (May 25). Candidates can check all important details on the Maharashtra Board result 2023 here.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 25, 2023, 12:26 PM IST

Maharashtra HSC Result 2023| Photo: PTI

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has declared the Maharashtra HSC Result 2023. The Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 will be made live at the official website-- mahresult.nic.in at 2 pm. Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check the Maharashtra board result from the official website, once the result is activated. 

A total of 91.25 per cent of students have passed the Maharashtra HSC Exam this year. This year, the board announced that it will not release the topper's list this year. The Maharashtra HSC board exam 2023 was taken by around 14 lakh students. The Maharashtra HSC exam 2023 was conducted between February 21 to March 21, 2023. 

Maharashtra HSC Result 2023: How to check 

  • Visit the official website – mahresult.nic.in.
  • Check the Maharashtra HSC result link.
  • Enter the login credentials such as roll number and mother name. 
  • Click on the ‘submit’ button.
  • Your Maharashtra board 12th result 2023 will appear on the screen.
  • Download and take a printout of the Maharashtra 12th marksheet 2023. 

Read: Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2023 DECLARED LIVE Updates: Check Maharashtra Board MSBSHSE class 12th result here

 

