Delhi

Rains likely to intensify next week

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are very likely at many places in Gujarat and at a few places in Saurashtra and Kutch, till Sunday, says IMD

dna Correspondent

Updated: Aug 24, 2017, 07:55 AM IST

Rains are likely to intensify in the state, especially in the coastal region next week, according to a report of weather department. In the city, cloudy weather will prevail this week with a possibility of thunderstorms and dust storms from Friday.

"Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are very likely at many places in Gujarat and at a few places in Saurashtra and Kutch, till Sunday," said Indian Meteorological Department.

During the day, 35 talukas received rains on Wednesday, according to the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC). Siddhpur received 73 mm rains till 2 pm, followed by Himmatnagar (38 mm) and Idar (25 mm). Till Wednesday morning, the state received 729 mm rain, which is 90 per cent of the 30-year average of 810 mm rain.

Timely onset in June followed by widespread and heavy rains in July has ensured that Gujarat has excess rains this year after a gap of four years. With over one month to go for monsoon to end, the trend of having deficient rains for past three years will end.

