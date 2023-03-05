Search icon
NCR news: Big relief for Delhi, Noida residents as Ashram flyover opening date confirmed

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will inaugurate the Ashram flyover tomorrow. According to a senior Public Works Department official, attempts will be taken to make it public on Monday. If this is not possible, it will be available to the public on Tuesday, March 7.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 05, 2023, 03:57 PM IST

Representational Image

The long-awaited Ashram flyover in Delhi will finally be opened tomorrow by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. A large number of prominent politicians and government officials, including Delhi's Transport and PWD Minister Kailash Gehlot, would be present at this event. Traffic on Ring Road between Ashram side and Sarai Kale Khan and DND and Noida, which has been backed up for months, will finally ease. The government of Delhi has built the ring road in response to public complaints. 

On Monday at noon, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will officially open it. Construction on the flyover has yet to be finished, but it is expected to be finished in a month. A high-ranking Public Works Department official has promised that attempts would be made to provide the information on Monday.

The road below the flyover will be repaired after construction on the flyover is finished. While the old ashram flyover and the new one are being created, the main route of the flyover has not yet been finished, despite the Public Works Department's goal to do so by February 28. Construction on the Ashram expansion flyover is ongoing. But it will be finished by Sunday afternoon.

Commuters will benefit from the extended flyover since it would allow them to avoid three congested intersections between DND and Ashram Chowk. Congestion between the DND circle and the Ashram crossroads is a problem for vehicles travelling from Ghaziabad and Noida to South Delhi.

Construction of the new 1,435-meter-long Ashram flyover started in June 2022. The entire cost of construction was Rs 128.25 crore.

