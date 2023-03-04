Search icon
Holi 2023: Places to visit for best Holi party in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram; make your celebration memorable

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 04, 2023, 01:36 PM IST

Holi in Delhi is a joyous celebration that turns the big city into a frantic rally. Pichkaris spray paint, coloured balloons filled with water are flung around, and gulal clouds transform the city into a vibrant sight. Here are the Holi Parties to go this year to enjoy, drink, and dance to fantastic lively music if you're wondering where to go in Delhi for Holi celebrations.

Holi Sholi 2023

Visit Holi Sholi to celebrate with fantastic music, free food, and limitless beverages. They have a number of enjoyable games planned, including balloon races, tomato pools, and tug-of-war. A photographer will be present to document all the special moments.

  • Location: Bhavya Green Garden in Delhi
  • Time: 10:00 AM on March 8.
  • Price: Rs 499

Holi Bash 2.0

This one has everything you need for a memorable Holi party. A welcoming thandai, limitless food and beverages,  live music, a DJ, a rain dance, and a pool for swimming are all included. All you have to do is show up; they also have organic colours.

  • Location: Chattarpur's Alankar Farms
  • Time: 12 PM on March 7.
  • Price: Rs 750

Poochkari 0.2

Unlike Diwali, you can celebrate Holi with your pet pals. A dog-friendly Holi festival with organic colours, music, and delectable cuisine, Poochkari is back with its second iteration. If you want to celebrate with your family then this is the best option for you.

  • Location: Petstreet Resort in Noida
  • Time: 12:00 PM on March 5.
  • Price: Rs 799

NAKS Holi Mahotsav 2023

If you don't jump into a pool of colour, is it even Holi? If that sounds exciting to you, make your way right away to the Holi Mahotsav, where you'll find food, mocktails, a DJ, a rain dance, and loads of other activities.

  • Location: Jaypee Atlantic - The Club in Noida
  • Time: 10:00 AM on March 8.
  • Price: Rs 999

Rang Leela

This year's Rang Leela Holi festival, which is in its eighth year, will be held in two locations and feature over 30 performances to make you delighted. Given how unsavoury holidays can be, we appreciate that the location allows BYOB and offers limitless food and mixers. Other than that, there will undoubtedly be lively games and nonstop music.

  • Location: TFR Retro House - Tropical Edition and TFR Villa - House Party BYOB Edition (Separate Entry Pass)
  • Time: On March 8th, beginning at 11.45 AM.
  • Price: Rs 1,000
