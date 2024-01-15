Headlines

GRAP Stage-III imposed in Delhi-NCR amid 'severe' AQI, know what's allowed and what's not

Amidst deteriorating air quality in the area, the central government issued immediately implement GRAP Stage-III curbs

Varnika Srivastava

Updated: Jan 15, 2024, 02:17 PM IST

(Image source: ANI)
Amidst deteriorating air quality in the area, the central government issued an order on Sunday prohibiting non-essential construction work and the use of BS-III gasoline and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers in Delhi-NCR.

Due to unfavorable weather and local pollution sources, Delhi's AQI (458 and 457 at 10 and 11 am) significantly increased, according to the Commission for Air Quality Management, a statutory body tasked with developing and implementing the region's strategies for reducing air pollution.

 

The committee made the decision to immediately implement GRAP Stage-III curbs (the "severe" air quality index (AQI) range) to stop further deterioration because they anticipated a prolonged period of severe air quality.

 

Here's what has been banned in Delhi-NCR, non-essential construction and demolition work, plying of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers, noring & drilling works, movement of vehicles on unpaved roads, operations of stone crushers, all mining and associated activities, personal use of coal and wood for heating purpose

 

The following types of construction projects are exempt from the ban: projects of national importance, healthcare, railways, metro rail, airports, interstate bus terminals, highways, roads, flyovers, overbridges, pipelines, power transmission, sanitation, and water supply.

 

Additionally, CAQM has called for the online instruction of students up to Class V in place of the physical classes being held in schools. The Commission has instructed the relevant agencies to guarantee daily water sprinkling, increase the frequency of mechanized/vacuum-based road sweeping, and expand public transportation services.

