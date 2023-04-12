Good news Delhites! Nitin Gadkari pledges Rs 1,500 crore to improve Delhi roads

Photo: Nitin Gadkari/Twitter

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday inaugurated an upgraded stretch between Dhaula Kuan and IGI Airport here and pledged Rs 1,500 crore for revamping of roads in Delhi.

Accompanied by Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, Gadkari inaugurated the 8-km stretch revamped and beautified by the Public Works Department (PWD).

Speaking to reporters, the minister for road transport & highways commended the LG for his "single-minded commitment" to the development of the national capital.

Gadkari also pledged an amount of Rs 1,500 crore from the Central Road Fund for improvement of related infrastructure in Delhi, said a statement from the LG office.

The fund will be used for projects envisaged by the Delhi government and supervised by the LG, it said.

Saxena thanked Gadkari for his support for the Dhaula Kuan-IGI Airport road beautification project and assured him that more suitable projects will be planned as a massive financial support is being provided.

Dhaula Kuan to T3 tunnel of the Delhi airport is about 8 km in length.

This is one of the busiest arterial roads leading to Jaipur, Gurugram, Dwarka, Najafgarh and IGI Airport. During the forthcoming G-20 Summit, many international dignitaries will be visiting Delhi and therefore keeping in view the immense importance of this road, beautification of this road was undertaken.

The beautification project funded by the NHAI incurred an estimated Rs 22 crore and was completed in 9 months, under close supervision of the LG, the statement said.