Delhi weather updates: Coldest morning recorded this winter at 3.4 degrees, zero visibility, check IMD forecast

For the second day in a row, Delhi experienced the coldest night of the winter, with temperatures dropping to 3.4 degrees Celsius, that is below the season's average minimum temperature. The Meteorological Department has issued a red alert due to cold and dense fog conditions in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR).

At 5:30 a.m., visibility at Delhi's main weather station, Safdarjung Observatory, was 200 metres, according to the India Meteorological Department. This morning's visuals showed a thick layer of fog over several parts of the national capital.

Weather-related conditions in Delhi and other parts of the country have caused 18 trains bound for Delhi to be delayed by 1-6 hours. According to news agency ANI, several flights were delayed at Delhi's airport due to low visibility caused by fog.

Given the likelihood of a continuation of the cold wave, the weather service has also issued a yellow alert for the national capital for the next three days. According to the IMD, today's high will probably reach about 19 degrees Celsius.

"Cold" to "severe cold day" conditions persisted in many areas of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Rajasthan, according to the IMD.

The IMD said,"Dense to very dense fog has been reported in isolated parts of Punjab and East Uttar Pradesh, while dense fog has been recorded in isolated pockets over Haryana, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Assam, Gangetic West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh. Moderate fog was recorded in isolated pockets over Rajasthan and West Uttar Pradesh."