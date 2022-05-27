Search icon
Delhi Weather: Minimum temperature settles at 25.5 degree Celsius; light rain predicted

Delhi Weather: The relative humidity at 8:30 am was 66 per cent.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: May 27, 2022, 03:08 PM IST

The minimum temperature in Delhi on Friday morning was recorded at 25.5 degrees Celsius, a notch below the normal, while the weather department predicted overcast conditions with the possibility of light rains during the day.

The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 38 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Delhi's air quality index at 9 am was 176, which is in the 'moderate' category, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

