Delhi traffic update: Roads to avoid from Oct 18 to 21 due to Interpol meet

Representational Image

The movement of traffic on several Delhi roads will be controlled between October 18 and 21 in anticipation of the 90th Annual General Assembly of Interpol, which will be held in the capital the following week, according to an official.

The 90th Annual General Assembly of Interpol between October, 18-21 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. Delegations from 195 countries will be attending the event. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the Assembly on October 18 while Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be addressing the valedictory function on October 21.

According to a senior member of the Delhi Traffic Police, accommodations for the delegates' stay have been made at The Lalit, The Imperial, Shangri-La, Le Meridien, The Oberoi, Hyatt Regency, and The Ashok hotels. Between their lodgings, Pragati Maidan, JLN Stadium, and the Airport, the delegates will be moving.

Various traffic measures will be implemented in order to achieve smooth transportation for delegates from places of stay to Pragati Maidan, the official said. In order to facilitate the movement of the delegates, traffic volume will be regulated on Ashoka Road, Firoz Shah Road, Janpath, Barakhamba Road, Sikandra Road, Bhairon Road, Mathura Road, Subramaniam Bharti Marg, Dr Zakir Hussain Marg, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Marg, Panchsheel Marg, Rajesh Pilot Marg, Kamal Attaturk Marg, Shantipath, Maharishi Raman Marg, Mahatma Gandhi Marg, Bhishma Pitamah Marg, Sardar Patel Marg, Gurgaon Road, Aerocity and T3 Approach Road, Dhaula Kuan Flyover and Mehram Nagar Tunnel.

It is important to reduce the traffic volume on roads in New Delhi District and this can be achieved with support from corporations, organisations and individuals. Non-essential staff members can be directed to work from home, employees can be advised to use public transport and working hours can be staggered. Individuals can cooperate by using buses and metro rail for unavoidable travel plans, postponing avoidable travel plans and bypassing roads falling within New Delhi District, said the Delhi Traffic Police official.

He warned commuters passing through the New Delhi district that they might experience delays and should think about taking alternate routes. In the meantime, the national capital's police force and security organisations are on high alert.

195 countries are likely to participate in the four-day event, according to a senior official, and the current holiday season. A meeting was recently held to discuss security and potential threats during these events.

"The meeting was attended by senior officials of the Intelligence Bureau (IB), Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), Delhi Police and other concerned agencies. In the meeting, security was hotels where delegations will stay, travel route and security measures at the venue where the meeting will be held was discussed in detail," he said.

More than 4,000 Delhi police personnel from security units and others from Crime Branch, local police stations, paramilitary and reserve police personnel have been deployed for the security of the event scheduled to be held at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi between October 18-21.

CCTV monitoring is being done in a control room. The Lalit, Shangri-la, Hyatt Regency, The Imperial, and other five-star hotels in New Delhi and South West Delhi have given Delhi Police control of their security, says ANI.

"We have deployed Delhi Police personnel in and around hotels where delegations will stay during the event. Cops in plain clothes have also been deployed to keep watch on any suspicious movement or any unverified person at the locations," he said.

Since Saturday, the police have been in charge of the venue's and hotels' security.

The JLN stadium event and Pragati Maidan are both protected by a composite security system.

The General Assembly, which meets once a year and is made up of representatives from all 195 of Interpol's member nations, is the organisation's highest governing body.