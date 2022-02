Delhi school reopening latest news: Schools for students of nursery to Class 8 to open from THIS date

Given the decreasing cases of Covid-19 in Delhi, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, on Friday, announced that the schools for students of nursery to Class 8 will be opened from February 14 in the national capital.

Sisodia cited the decreasing number of Covid cases and increase in vaccination rates as the reason behind the decision.

Apart from this, colleges in Delhi are also all set to start from February 7 and will operate in physical or offline mode only. "Students have completed two years of their college from the confinement of their homes. That is why colleges will have to be opened from this Monday. They have been asked to do away with their online classes and run the classes physically," he said in a virtual press conference this afternoon.

The same rules will be applied to all the skill-related institutes like ITIs and polytechnics as well, he added. Coaching institutes, too, will be opened in the national capital from Monday.

Updating on the mode of education to be followed by schools in the coming weeks, Sisodia, said, "Schools for students of class 9 to 12 and colleges will be opened from February 7. For the time being, classes will be taken in hybrid (both offline and online) mode in schools. However, online classes will be soon done away with and only physical classes will take place."

"It will be ensured that all the school staff and teachers of both the private and government schools are vaccinated," he added.

These decisions were taken by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) during a meeting on Friday morning, to bring back normalcy in the lives of the people living in Delhi.