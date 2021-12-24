Delhi reports over 100 COVID-19 cases for third consecutive day, achieves 100% first dose coverage

Delhi recorded 118 COVID-19 cases on Thursday. This is the third consecutive day when the national capital has reported over 100 cases of the virus. From 70 last week and 51 cases the week before, Delhi reported 109 cases of the infection on an average this week.

This upward trend is seen despite nearly 97% of the people having antibodies against the SARS-CoV2 virus. The latest surge could be linked to the Omicron variant. One death from the infection was reported on Thursday taking the overall death toll in the national capital to 25,103.

After Maharashtra which reported 88 Omicron cases, the national capital is the second worst hit with the new variant in the country. The number of confirmed cases of Omicron in Delhi now stands at 67 as on Friday. Delhi is also witnessing an increase in the positivity rate.

The positivity rate, which mostly remained below 0.1% since mid-July, has now increased to 0.2% this week. The average positivity rate last week stood at 0.12%. The Omicron variant is said to be at least three times more transmissible than the Delta variant. It is also significantly evasive of immunity gained through vaccination.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday took to Twitter to announce that the national capital has achieved 100% COVID-19 vaccine first dose coverage. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has said that no event or gathering to celebrate Christmas or New Year will be allowed in the city.

A night curfew will come into effect in Noida and Ghaziabad from December 25 between 11 pm and 5 am to check the spread of the virus.