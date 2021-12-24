Night Curfew to return? Maharashtra to issue fresh COVID guidelines today ahead of Christmas, New Year

Omicron virus is fast spreading in India with Maharashtra being the worst affected state. Looking at the situation, the Maharashtra government is reportedly mulling to impose night curfew across the state to reduce crowding during the festive season.

On Thursday night, Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray held talks with the members of the state COVID-19 task force. According to Chief Minister's Office, ways to avoid public gatherings during the Christmas and New Year celebrations, weddings and parties at hotels and restaurants was discussed in the meeting.

The Maharashtra government will issue fresh guidelines on this today. Maharashtra has been put on alert after 23 new Omicron cases were reported taking the state's tally to 88. Of them 18 are fully vaccinated, one not inoculated and four are minors.

The CMO statement also informed that discussions were held regarding the restrictions imposed in other states and the increase in coronavirus cases in the US and Europe.

Existing restrictions

Maharashtra has already placed some restrictions to control the spread of the Omicron infection.

Section 144 has already been imposed in Mumbai till December 31 by the Maharashtra government.

50% occupancy will be allowed in closed spaces and 25% capacity will be allowed in open spaces.

BMC guidelines says party organisers need written permission from authorities if more than 200 people are invited.

What restrictions are being planned

Maharashtra government is planning to further reduce the number of people allowed in enclosed areas.

Regulating working hours for establishments and imposing night curfew or IPC Section 144 to control crowds.