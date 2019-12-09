Delhi Police resort to lathi-charge after JNU protestors march towards Rashtrapati Bhavan

Following a clash with Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students who were marching towards Rashtrapati Bhavan, the Delhi Police on Monday resorted to lathi-charge to stop the protesters.

The students were marching to Rashtrapati Bhavan from the JNU campus, seeking to meet the President over the fee hike issue.

#WATCH: Police resorted to lathicharge after a clash with protesting Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students, who were marching towards Rashtrapati Bhawan to meet President over fee hike issue. pic.twitter.com/sAbuN05n2q — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2019

The protesters were seen holding placards that read, "Shiksha hai sabka adhikar, band karo iska vyapar." (Education is everyone's right, stop commercialising it).

Last week, Union HRD Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal had told Rajya Sabha that JNU had hiked hostel room rents after around 40 years to meet the increased expenditure on maintenance of hostels.

"JNU has informed that in order to meet the increased expenditure on the maintenance of hostels and to run them on no profit no loss basis, it has increased room rents after about 40 years," the minister had stated in a written reply.

On December 3, the students had carried out a protest with torches inside the varsity premises.

The students are primarily protesting fees hike in the new draft hostel manual of JNU, which incorporates other new rules such as a dress code and curfew timing.