Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeDelhi

Delhi Police registers two more PFI members under UAPA

This is the second case registered under the UAPA against the PFI members in the Delhi.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Oct 05, 2022, 01:27 PM IST

Delhi Police registers two more PFI members under UAPA
Delhi Police registers two more PFI members under UAPA | Photo: File (Image for representation)

Delhi Police has booked two Popular Front of India (PFI) 'members' under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for their alleged suspicious activities, officials said on Wednesday. A senior police officer said an FIR has been registered against two PFI activists under IPC sections 120 B (criminal conspiracy) and 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups), along with section 10/13 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act at Khajuri Khas police station, for allegedly planning and conspiring against the government and the country.

READ | Who is Jaismine Lamboriya? CWG bronze medalist becomes first-ever female boxer to join Indian Army

However, no arrests have been made yet in the matter, he said, adding investigation is underway. This is the second case registered under the UAPA against the PFI members in the national capital. Earlier, four persons allegedly linked to the outfit were arrested by Delhi Police under the Act.

The Centre had on September 28 banned the PFI. Subsequently, Delhi Police conducted raids at PFI units spread across six districts of the city and detained 33 people allegedly linked with the group.

READ | What is Operation Chakra, launched by CBI against cyber crime and financial fraud?

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Voter ID card Aadhaar linking: Step-by-step guide to link Aadhaar card with voter ID online
Viral Photos of the Day: Sussane Khan poses with rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni, Ibrahim Ali Khan looks dapper in red
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
Queen Elizabeth II death: Helen Mirren, Claire Foy, Olivia Coleman; actresses who played Her Majesty on-screen
Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal visit Arpita Khan's home for Ganpati darshan
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Uttarakhand: 25 found dead, 21 rescued as bus carrying marriage party falls into gorge in Pauri Garhwal
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.