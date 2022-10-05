What is Operation Chakra, launched by CBI against cyber crime and financial fraud?

Representational image

The rise in cybercrime and financial fraud through online portals has increased in India in the recent past, with several people even committing suicide after they were being extorted of their money through illicit payment and loan platforms.

In an effort to combat this new menace in the country, the Central Bureau of Investigation has decided to crack down on cyber crimes leading to financial frauds, launching a new nationwide mission called Operation Chakra.

On Tuesday, the CBI conducted multiple raids across over 100 locations against cyber criminals involved in financial crimes. These raids and searches were conducted along with the assistance of the police forces of union territories and states.

The CBI has registered 11 cases against cyber criminals involved in financial fraud using the internet and the agency conducted searches at 87 locations while 28 locations were raided by the state police forces, they said. These raids have been carried out under Operation Chakra of the CBI.

What is Operation Chakra?

In an effort to track down cyber criminals who indulge in financial crimes and fraud, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) launched Operation Chakra. This new mission has been launched against cyber-enabled crime networks on the basis of international inputs.

Operation Chakra has been launched in coordination with Interpol, FBI, and police forces of multiple countries against cyber criminals involved in financial crimes, according to officials.

"The operation intends to dismantle the infrastructure of these international cybercrime gangs in India and bring these perpetrators to justice. India's fight against transnational organized cybercrime has thus achieved a major milestone," a statement from the agency said, as per PTI reports.

The operation came into force just as the CBI’s Crime Division recovered digital devices and incriminating documents from the call centres. Call centres have been busted in Pune and Ahmedabad, where people were duping UK and US citizens of money.

The CBI has informed America's Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) about the action, the officials said. The action has taken place in coordination with Interpol, FBI, Royal Canadian Mounted Police, and Australian Federal Police, the statement said.



