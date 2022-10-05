Who is Jaismine Lamboriya? CWG bronze medalist becomes first-ever female boxer to join Indian Army

Indian Army has recruited Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 Bronze medallist boxer Jasmine Lamboriya into its ranks as a Recruit Havildar in the Corps of Military Police | Photo: ANI

Jaismine Lamboriya, who won the bronze medal in boxing at the CWG, has been recruited by the Indian Army as a havildar in the Corps of Military Police under the Mission Olympics programme, according to a press statement on Tuesday. Bronze medalist Jaismine Lamboriya has become the first-ever female boxer to join Indian Army.

According to the latest announcement, Lamboriya claimed a bronze medal in 60 kg boxing at the Common Wealth Games (CWG) in 2022. As part of the initiative, the Army has established a number of "Mission Olympics Wings" where the recruits can access the necessary services.

Subedar Neeraj Chopra, Subedar Avinash Sable, Naib Subedar Jeremy, and Hav Achinta are a few well-known sportsmen who received training under the "Mission Olympics Wing." Jaismine is the second qualified athlete to join the Mission Olympics of the Indian Army.

Know all about Jaismine Lamboriya

Jaismine Lamboriya was born on August 30, 2003 in Haryana's Bhiwani. She is the third child among her four siblings. Her mother, Jogendra Kaur is a housewife, while her father, Jaibir, works as a home guard. At the Dubai-hosted Asian Boxing Championships in 2021, Jaismine took home the bronze medal.

At the International Boxing Tournament that year. In the recently held Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, she earned a bronze medal. Numerous female boxers, including Commonwealth Games gold medallist Neetu Ghanghas, were also proposed in addition to Jaismine.

She has earned a number of medals at numerous national and international competitions. Jasmine has received numerous medals from competitions including the Women's World Boxing Championship, the Women's National Boxing Championship, and the Khelo India Youth Games 2020.