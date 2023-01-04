Delhi Police head constable sustains burn injuries as he sets himself on fire near Vijay Chowk | Photo: File (Image for representation)

On Wednesday, head constable of Delhi Police has reportedly torched himself near Vijay Chowk, according to the police officials. Kuldeep has been identified as the head constable of the Delhi Police. The police officers on the scene intervened to save the head constable, who was then taken to the hospital.

According to the police, he suffered burns to his neck and chest. Police sources claim that Kuldeep has been mentally ill. He was currently appointed in the Delhi Secretariat's security. More information is awaited.

Another incident occurred in northwest Delhi's Adarsh Nagar, where a 22-year-old man is accused of stabbing her 21-year-old female friend. On Monday, the incident happened in broad daylight. The victim's condition is steady, though, according to the police, who also stated that Sukhvinder Singh, the accused, has been apprehended.

(With inputs from ANI)