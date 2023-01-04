Search icon
Delhi Police head constable sustains burn injuries as he sets himself on fire near Vijay Chowk

The police officers on the scene intervened to save the head constable, who was then taken to the hospital.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 05, 2023, 12:27 AM IST

Delhi Police head constable sustains burn injuries as he sets himself on fire near Vijay Chowk
Delhi Police head constable sustains burn injuries as he sets himself on fire near Vijay Chowk | Photo: File (Image for representation)

On Wednesday, head constable of Delhi Police has reportedly torched himself near Vijay Chowk, according to the police officials. Kuldeep has been identified as the head constable of the Delhi Police. The police officers on the scene intervened to save the head constable, who was then taken to the hospital.

According to the police, he suffered burns to his neck and chest. Police sources claim that Kuldeep has been mentally ill. He was currently appointed in the Delhi Secretariat's security. More information is awaited.

 

 

Another incident occurred in northwest Delhi's Adarsh Nagar, where a 22-year-old man is accused of stabbing her 21-year-old female friend. On Monday, the incident happened in broad daylight. The victim's condition is steady, though, according to the police, who also stated that Sukhvinder Singh, the accused, has been apprehended.

READ | Delhi Kanjhawala case: CCTV footage shows victim Anjali's friend Nidhi returning home after accident

(With inputs from ANI)

 

World's largest digital camera is 266 times more powerful than Apple iPhone 14 Pro, details here
Streaming This Week: Varisu, Veera Simha Reddy, Michael, OTT releases to binge-watch
In pics: Satish Kaushik's final public appearance at Javed Akhtar-Shabana Azmi's Holi party a day before death
5 famous majestic Shiva temples in India you must visit on Mahashivratri
From Kangana Ranaut-Hrithik Roshan to Esha Deol-Amrita Rao: 7 ugly spats in Bollywood
First-image
Wordle 665 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for April 15
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

