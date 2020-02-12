Delhi Election results 2020: AAP bags all seats reserved for SC candidates second time in row

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday seized victory in the Delhi assembly election as it won 62 of the 70 assembly seats that went to polls on February 8. The BJP came distant second by winning eight seats while the Congress failed to open its account for the third time in a row. .

One of the key vote banks for all the contesting parties were the Dalits. As a community, they form approximately 12% of Delhi voters and there were 12 constituencies exclusively reserved for them. Both BJP and Congress left no stone unturned to woo those 12 seats.

As the results were declared, the Aam Aadmi Party successfully managed to win them all, with a little competition from the rival BJP.

Not just in this election, AAP also won all 12 in the 2015 polls, when it bagged 67 out of 70 seats of the Delhi Assembly.

Here is the list of winners and losers on these seats.

Ambedkar Nagar - Ajay Dutt of AAP defeated Khushiram Chunar of BJP.

Bawana - Jai Bhagwan of AAP defeated Ravinder Kumar of BJP.

Deoli - Prakash Jarwal of AAP defeated Arvind Kumar of BJP.

Gokalpur - Surendra Kumar of AAP defeated Ranjeet Singh of BJP.

Karol Bagh - Vishesh Ravi of AAP defeated Yogender Chandoliya of BJP.

Kondli - Kuldeep Kumar of AAP over Raj Kumar of BJP.

Madipur - Girish Soni of AAP defeated Kailash Sankla of BJP.

Mangol Puri - Rakhi Birla of AAP defeated over Karam Singh Karama of BJP.

Patel Nagar - Raaj Kumar Anand of AAP defeated Pravesh Ratn of BJP.

Seemapuri - Rajendra Pal Gautam of AAP defeated Sant Lal of LJP.

Sultan Pur Majra - Mukesh Ahlawat of AAP defeated Ram Chander Chawriya of BJP.

Trilokpuri - Rohit Kumar of AAP defeated Kiran of BJP.

The BJP contested the polls on national agendas, citing the work done by the Modi-led central government, including the central healthcare schemes and huge steps like the abrogation of Article 370, Citizenship Amendment Act, etc.

On the other hand, AAP sought votes on a local developmental agenda, citing the work done in the city by the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government in Delhi during the past five years. AAP cited the state government's efforts to improve government schools and provide affordable healthcare options in the city through mohalla clinics. It also started populist schemes including free travel for women and exemptions in electricity and water bills on stipulated consumption.