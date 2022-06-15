Covid 4th wave: Delhi reports over 1,000 cases for the second straight day, positivity rate at 7.01%

File photo

Delhi has reported 1,375 new COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the government's health department bulletin showed on Wednesday.

The city did not see any Covid-related fatality in this period, while 909 patients recovered from the virus.

This is the second consecutive day that the capital has reported over 1,000 COVID-19 cases in one day. On Tuesday, Delhi had reported 1,118 cases and two deaths while the positivity rate was at 6.50 per cent.

With the new cases reported on Wednesday, Delhi's tally of COVID-19 cases increased to 19,15,905 and the death toll stood at 26,223, the department said in its latest bulletin.

Positivity rate at 7.01%

The positivity rate rose to 7.01 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here.

Delhi on Monday reported 614 new COVID-19 cases and zero death due to the disease, while the positivity rate stood at 7.06 per cent.

The city had on Sunday reported 735 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths due to the disease, while the positivity rate was at 4.35 per cent.

It had on Saturday reported 795 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 4.11 per cent and zero death.

