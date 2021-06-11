Caution! Centre sets speed limit for vehicles in Delhi, heavy fine for violating rules

If you are living in Delhi and move by your own vehicle, here are some new rules that you have to follow from henceforth. The Central government has fixed the speed limit for the car at 60-70km/hr on most roads in Delhi. The maximum speed limit for two-wheelers has been fixed at 50-60 km/hr.

The maximum speed limit for cars and bikes will be 30 km/hr on all roads inside residential and commercial markets. Drivers on the roads of Delhi now have to be extra careful as violations of these speed limits will result in paying a heavy fine.

The maximum speed limit for buses, tempo, and other three-wheelers has been fixed at 40km/hr. Delhi Traffic Police has issued the official notification regarding the speed limit.

Meanwhile, the speed limit for cars on DND is 70 Km/hr while for two-wheelers is 60 Km/hr. The maximum speed limit for cars and two-wheelers on the Barpula flyover is 60 60km/hr.

Speed limits at a glance

The speed limit for the car on most roads is 60-70km/hr.

The maximum speed limit for two-wheelers has been fixed at 50-60km/hr.

The maximum speed limit for buses, tempo, and three-wheelers has been fixed at 40km/hr.

The speed ​​limit for cars on DND is 70km/hr and 60km/hr for two-wheelers.

Speed ​​limit 60km/hr for both car and bike on Barpula flyover.

The speed ​​limit on Delhi to Noida toll road is 70km/hr for cars and 60km/hr for two-wheelers.

Ring Road - Azadpur to Changdi Ra Chowk via Model Town speed ​​limit for both car and bike is 50km/hr.

Speed ​​limit 60km/hr for both car and bike on airport road.

The maximum speed limit for cars and bikes will be 30km/hr on all roads inside residential and commercial markets.